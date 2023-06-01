MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Thursday after what officials described as an “apparent homicide” in the parking lot of a hotel in Marlboro.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Marlboro Chief of Police David Giorgi said police responded to the hotel, a Holiday Inn off Route 20 near I-495, around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the woman who died was an adult female. A suspect was taken into custody, according to the DA and the police chief.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Thursday afternoon, showing crews working around the hotel with crime tape in place.

On the ground, homicide detectives appeared to be focusing on a pickup truck in the parking lot.

Marboro firefighters confirmed they responded to a medical assistance call at the hotel but never transported the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

