LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in Lynn Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting and upon their arrival, found a Jessie Mitchell, 46, and Yajaira Mitchell, 31, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Jessie suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Yajaira appeared to have been fatally shot. Authorities say she had been granted a restraining order against Jessie on April 25.

No further details have been made available.

