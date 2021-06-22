OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in Oxford on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a woman inside a home on Old Webster Road around 5:20 p.m. and a second phone call from a man who was also inside the home determined they were a couple and that at some point, shots were fired, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

Three children were in the home at the time. A 13-year-old boy was able to flee the home through a window with a 4-year-old child and bring them to a neighbor’s home to call 911 as well.

Responding officers said they found the woman dead in the kitchen from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was found outside the home and also pronounced dead at the scene. Early said it appears the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

A 3-year-old child was also safely removed from the home. Neighbors say they saw that child being carried out in what was described as a state of emotional distress.

The children are receiving counseling at the police barracks.

No further details have been made available.

