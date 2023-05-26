MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person armed with a firearm at 1143 Mammoth Road around 3:25 a.m. found the armed person outside of the home, according to the attorney general’s office. During the ensuing encounter, multiple Manchester police officers discharged their firearms.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the armed resident was shot and has died. The identity of that individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later today.

Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers had body-worn cameras.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

