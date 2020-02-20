Investigation underway after authorities find human brain in mail truck

(WHDH) — An investigation is underway after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a human brain in a mail truck last week, officials said.

Officers assigned to the Area Port of Port Huron stopped a Canadian mail truck that had just crossed the Blue Water Bridge in Michigan for an inspection on Valentine’s Day, CBP officials said in a news release.

The officers targeted a shipment manifested as an “Antique Teaching Specimen” and found a human brain that was stuffed inside of glass mason jar, officials said. The package had no paperwork or documentation in support of its lawful entry into the United States.

The shipment, which is said to have originated in Toronto, Canada, was destined for Kenosha, Wisconsin.

CBP Agriculture Specialists have since contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for information on the brain specimen.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)