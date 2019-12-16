Investigation underway after Barnstable elementary school staffer found unresponsive, possible drugs recovered

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a school staffer was found unresponsive near the loading dock area of a Barnstable elementary school on Friday and a substance believed to be drugs was recovered, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive male staff member at Barnstable-West Barnstable Elementary School about 4:30 p.m. found the victim unconscious and immediately rendered life-saving measures until members of the Barnstable Fire Department arrived and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

A substance believed to be drugs was recovered at the scene and sent to a lab for further analysis.

Over the weekend, the Barnstable Police K9 Unit, school resource officers, and school staff conducted additional checks of the school to help provide for the safety of students and staff returning on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barnstable police at 508-778-3820.

