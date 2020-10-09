Investigation underway after bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck and seriously injured by a motorist in Fitchburg on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Lunenburg and Berry streets found an injured bicyclist in the road, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The vehicle involved in the crash is said to have stopped at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

