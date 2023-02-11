BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an act of vandalism left Billerica Memorial High School with significant damage, the superintendent said in a letter to the school community.

In a statement, the Superintendent Timothy G. Piwowar said, “This morning, a malicious act of vandalism occurred at Billerica Memorial High School that resulted in water damage to areas on the third, second, and first floors of the academic wing of the building.

Billerica Police has initiated an investigation into this incident, and as that investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Billerica police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)