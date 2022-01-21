PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a one-alarm blaze that tore though a home in Plaistow, New Hampshire on Friday.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire around 8 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the home.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

