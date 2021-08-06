FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A boat in the water off Cape Cod went up in flames on Friday, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters responding to a mayday call in Megansett Harbor off Falmouth around 2:30 p.m. found a vessel that was fully engulfed in flames.

Aerial video showed heavy smoke billing into the air as crews worked to knock down the raging blaze. A 45-foot Coast Guard response boat from Woods Hole was diverted to the area, officials said.

“When you have fire on a boat in the water, it’s intense for sure. It was scary,” said witness Jack More.

All of the boaters were safe and accounted for, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The charred boat was towed up the ramp at Nagansett Beach and taken away for an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

