WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a number of boats and a dock went up in flames in Westport on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a blaze along the Drift Road side of the East Branch of the Westport River found flames destroying a section of the dock and boats that had caught fire, according to the Westport Fire Department.

The Westport Harbormaster was also called in to assist with a boat that began to float away after its dock lines were burned.

There were no reported injuries.

