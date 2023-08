SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Wednesday, officials said.

State troopers and local police could be seen gathered at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

