Investigation underway after body found floating in Merrimack River

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was found floating in the Merrimack River in Tyngsboro on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a body in the water found the deceased victim near the Larson Avenue boat ramp around 4:30 p.m., according to the Tyngsboro Police Department.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Tyngsboro police with the investigation.

