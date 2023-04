A 40-year-old man was found dead near James Road and Cushing Road in Cohasset at 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

Officials say residents are not in danger.

A dog walker called 911 this morning to report a possible dead body on the side of the road. Cohasset police are currently investigating the death, with foul play not suspected.

