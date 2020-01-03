BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a body was found in the courtyard of a high school in Roxbury.

Officers responded to the Madison Park Technical Vocational High School on Malcolm X Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. after a staff member reported that they found a body on the property, Boston police said.

A large police presence could be seen outside the school.

No additional information has been released.

