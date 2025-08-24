PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in the marshes near Provincetown Airport on Friday, officials said.

Officers conducting an extensive search for a missing person found the body, according to Provincetown police.

The person’s name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation has not identified anything suspicious.

No additional information was immediately available.

