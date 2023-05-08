LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched an investigation Monday after the body of an adult man was found in the Merrimack River in Lawrence, police said.

Crews initially responded Monday afternoon following a 911 call, according to police, finding the body in an area of the river near Eaton Street.

SKY7-HD over the scene captured video of crews in boats sweeping part of the river.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

