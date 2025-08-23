WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a body was found in a parked vehicle at South Shore Hospital on Saturday, officials said.

State police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office responded to the Weymouth hospital around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a body found in a car, according to state police.

Investigators could be seen covering vehicle with a yellow tent while they worked to gather evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

