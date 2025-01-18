BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the water under a bridge in Boston.

Members of the Harbor Patrol Unit responded to the McArdle Bridge around 7:15 a.m. and found a body in the water.

Homicide detectives were requested and responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

