WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Wareham on Friday, officials said.

Troopers located the body along the train tracks near 419 Main St. around 10 a.m., according to state police.

The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction and will determine manner and cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story;

