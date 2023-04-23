BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating the death of a person who was found at Forte Park in Newton on Saturday night.

Troopers responded to the park around 8 p.m. after the body was found near the Charles River on Department of Conservation and Recreation property. The facts and circumstances of their death remain under investigation.

Troopers from the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section also responded.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of the decedent.

No additional information was immediately available.

