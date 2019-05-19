Investigation underway after body found on Dorchester golf course

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a golf course in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park around 5 p.m. found a body in the woods near the 10th tee, according to Boston police.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.

7News spoke with one of the 911 callers who said a ranger saw flames and radioed to the course’s clubhouse for help.

The scene was unsettling for visitors to the golf course on Saturday.

“We saw a small police vehicle shoot by us and a bunch of people scattered out of the area,” said one person who was at the course at the time. “We were joking, having some beers, and then things get a little serious, so definitely a somber moment.”

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

