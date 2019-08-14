Investigation underway after jogger struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sutton

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Sutton after a person was apparently struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while jogging along the side of the road on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious male on the front lawn of a home on Singletary Road about 8:15 a.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the Sutton Police Department.

A preliminary investigation suggests the person was struck by a passing vehicle while jogging.

Police say they have received no reports from motorists reporting that someone had struck a pedestrian.

A section of Singletary Avenue remains closed while the investigation into the man’s death is conducted.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sutton Police Department, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, and the Central Mass. Law Enforcement Council’s crash reconstruction unit.

