NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the body of an infant was found wrapped in a blanket at Fort Taber in New Bedford on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. after a person walking on the path near the water saw a blanket and smelled an odor of decay, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. An investigation determined the body of a decomposing infant was found in the blanket.

The body was taken to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

