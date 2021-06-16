ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was pulled from a river in Athol on Wednesday morning.

The woman’s remains were recovered from Millers River around 10:45 a.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The state medical examiner’s office is working to make an identification and determine a cause of death.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Athol police with the investigation.

