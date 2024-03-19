BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Charles River on Tuesday morning.

State troopers responding to a report of a body in the water dispatched the Marine Unit and Dive Team, which recovered the body east of the Mass. Ave. Bridge.

The person’s name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story;

