BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Charles River on Saturday morning.

Members from Troop H, the Crime Scene Services Section, Middlesex State Police Detective Unit (SPDU), and Marine Unit responded to the scene. First responders secured the body ashore, where the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) assumed jurisdiction of the decedent.

No additional information was immediately available.

