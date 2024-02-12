BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the Charles River on Monday.

Emergency crews could be seen working to recover the body around 11:30 a.m.

The 34-year-old man, who appeared to have been homeless, apparently jumped from the Longfellow Bridge before going under, according to state police.

The death investigation is considered open pending the Medical Examiner’s determination of the victim’s cause and manner of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

