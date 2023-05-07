METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from the Merrimack River in Methuen on Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.

The Methuen Fire Department responded to a boat ramp at 1110 Riverside Drive, Methuen, about 12:45 p.m. after being alerted to the discovery of a body in the river.

Methuen Police also responded, as did the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.

The body was recovered and is pending identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The case remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, detectives from the Methuen Police Department and other authorities.

