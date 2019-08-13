Investigation underway after body pulled from NH river

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lebanon, New Hampshire after a body was pulled from the Mascoma River.

Officers responded to a report of a dead man floating in the area of 7 Foundry St. about 9 a.m. and fire crews were able to recover the body about two hours later, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord.

His name has not been released.

