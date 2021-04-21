Investigation underway after body pulled from river in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from a river in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of body spotted in the Northern Canal near 145 Pawtucket St. around 1 p.m. found the remains of a male in the water, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Lowell Police Department.

The body appeared as if it was in the water for an “extended period of time,” officials added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is now working to identify the remains.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Lowell police with the investigation.

