LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Concord River in Lowell on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a body found in the river determined the body of a man was brought to the surface by a machine that was being used to clear debris from the river, according to police. It appears the body had been submerged for an extended period of time.

The incident has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine the cause and manner of death and work to identify the man.

No additional information was immediately available.

