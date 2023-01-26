MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marblehead after a body washed up on a local beach.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Marblehead police said officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road around 4 p.m. after receiving word of what appeared to be a body on the beach.

The deceased individual appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)