MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marblehead after a body washed up on a local beach.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Marblehead police said officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road around 4 p.m. after receiving word of what appeared to be a body on the beach.

The deceased individual appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

No additional information was immediately available.

