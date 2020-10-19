Investigation underway after bomb threat called into Hingham senior complex

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into a senior complex in Hingham on Monday.

The threat was made over the phone to the Linden Ponds senior residential complex, according to Hingham police.

The entrance to the facility is currently closed.

The roughly 1,200 senior residents are not being evacuated at this time and all are safe, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update-The senior residents here, approximately 1200, are NOT being evcauated at this time and are all safe. Investigation is active & continuing. #Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) October 19, 2020

