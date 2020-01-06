Investigation underway after border patrol agent accidentally fires gun inside Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - An internal investigation is underway after a customs and border patrol agent accidentally fired a gun inside Logan Internation Airport Friday.

The United States Custom and Border Protection released a statement Monday reading:

“On Friday, January 3, a firearm accidentally discharged within the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities at Logan International Airport. No passengers were in the immediate area at the time of the incident. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibilities has initiated an investigation into the incident and CBP will take any necessary corrective action based on the investigation.”

The incident occurred around midday in a secure room away from any passenger areas.

It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

