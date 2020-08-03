Investigation underway after Boston man fatally shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Boston man was fatally shot in Worcester on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at a multi-family home on King Street just after 5:30 a.m. found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

Police investigation in Worcester on King Street. Large crime scene. @7News pic.twitter.com/wmX8gwgyEl — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) August 3, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)