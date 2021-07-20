BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Boston police officer and three others were injured in a violent crash in Dorchester on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a police cruiser at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Enterprise Street around 1:30 p.m. found a Boston police SUV wedged underneath the back end of a tractor-trailer, according to Boston police.

Video from SKY7-HD showed the mangled vehicle crumpled against the back of the trailer.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other three victims were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

