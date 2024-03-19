BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after being shot in Dorchester, officials said.

The officer was shot on Esmond Street and was taken to Boston Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The incident is being investigated by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story;

