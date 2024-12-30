NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of bottles were found smashed inside a liquor store in North Andover and now the owner is thanking the community for the outpouring of support.

“They went aisle by aisle and just trashed, trashed, trashed,” said Bill Buco, owner of McAloon’s Liquors.

Cellphone video shows the scene he found. Shelves once filled with liquor bottles smashed and emptied out in the aisles.

His son, Chris Buco, said, “It was bottles up to your ankles.”

The incident taking place right before one of the busiest days of the year for the business, New Year’s Eve.

“That’s the whole thing, not one thing was stolen, not a lottery ticket, not a bottle, not money, anything, just destroyed all my product, everything in the store,” Bill Buco said.

North Andover police say an officer who happened to be passing by the store around midnight and noticed smashed bottles outside.

And when they took a closer look, they realized the store had been broken into.

The community has reacted with an outpouring of support for the business and offers to help clean up.

Dozens of people knew as soon as they heard what happened it was their turn to show up.

Among them was Mark DiSalvo, who said, “A real iconic place in town and the obligation is to just sit and help.”

Employee Joan Carney said, “It just shows that people care about their community. I’m just shocked at the people who showed up with brooms and gloves and, ‘here let me take out your trash.. and pick up this wine,’ its just amazing.”

McAloon’s will be open to bring in the new year.

Bill Buco said he’s heading into 2025 more appreciative than ever.

“Brings tears to my eyes just wonderful,” he said. “Wonderful wonderful people God is so good.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Andover police.

