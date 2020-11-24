Investigation underway after boy stabbed to death in broad daylight by older brother

(WHDH) — An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy was recently stabbed to death in broad daylight by his older brother, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Monroe Avenue in Renton, Washington, around 12 p.m. on Saturday found the boy injured on the sidewalk, according to the Renton Police Department.

The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

His 22-year-old brother was quickly identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

The suspect had made threats to his brother before chasing him down the street and attacking him, according to investigators.

Witnesses told KIRO-TV that the boy was stabbed with a kitchen knife and “drenched in blood.”

The incident remains under investigation.

