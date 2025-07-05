BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Saturday that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 581 Norfolk St. around 4:15 p.m. found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox