BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Saturday that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 581 Norfolk St. around 4:15 p.m. found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



