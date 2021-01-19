Investigation underway after brick shatters window of Mass. State Police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after the window of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser was shattered by a brick in downtown Boston on Tuesday, officials said.

A detective was in an unmarked cruiser at the intersection of Surface Road and State Street near the Greenway around 9:20 a.m. when a brick suddenly shattered a rear window on the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

The brick left a hole in the window but it did not land in the cruiser. The trooper was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine whether the brick was thrown by someone or if it was kicked up off the road by another vehicle.

