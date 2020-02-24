Investigation underway after Brockton restaurant broken into 3 times in 1 month

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating three break-ins that occurred at a Brockton restaurant this month.

Jamaica’s Best Restaurant on Perkins Avenue was broken into during the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 14 and 23, according to Brockton police.

In each case, the suspects gained entry by breaking the front glass door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at (508) 941-0234. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the word “BROCKTON” plus the tip to “CRIMES” (274637).

