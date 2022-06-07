BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in Brockton Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene neat 983 North Main St around 8:30 p.m., according to a release issued by Brockton police.

Police said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

There has been no word on whether a suspect has been identified or not.

No further details have been released. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

