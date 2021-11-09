BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting on Tremont Street just after 1:30 a.m. found two victims on the ground next to a parked Mazda sedan suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office

A 36-year-old man was taken to Brockton Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.

A 38-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and torso was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Officers taped off the crime scene and could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

State police detectives are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

