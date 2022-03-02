GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a building collapsed in Gloucester on Wednesday morning.

A structure on Commercial Street collapsed around 9 a.m. and caused a gas leak, which National Grid workers promptly fixed, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries in the collapse.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a pickup truck covered in cinder blocks and debris.

A building inspector is working to determine the cause of the collapse.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox