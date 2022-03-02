GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a building collapsed in Gloucester on Wednesday morning.

A structure on Commercial Street collapsed around 9 a.m. and caused a gas leak, which National Grid workers promptly fixed, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries in the collapse.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a pickup truck covered in cinder blocks and debris.

A building inspector is working to determine the cause of the collapse.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)