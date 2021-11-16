BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne Public Schools is investigating after a single .22 -caliber round was found on a school bus Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a small group of Bournedale Elementary School students found the round on the floor of a school bus, according to a statement issued by Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou.

A student handed it to the bus driver as the bus pulled into the school, and the driver then reported it to administrators.

The bus transports both middle/high school and Bournedale Elementary students throughout the day. Middle and high school students had already been dropped off by the bus earlier in the morning.

School administrators reviewed video footage from the bus and interviewed all students who rode that bus this morning. While the origin of the round has not been determined, no further items were discovered and there was no threat posed to students or staff.

“I want to praise the students who did the right thing by immediately reporting the round to the bus driver this morning,” Quinlan-Zhou said in a statement. “I also want to thank the Bourne Police Department for their quick response. Our School Resource Officer Connor McAnaugh worked with us from the very beginning of the investigation and BPD officers were quick to respond and assisted throughout. We are grateful for our strong partnership with our local law enforcement.”

