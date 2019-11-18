Investigation underway after bullet pierces window of BPD headquarters in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at the Boston police headquarters in Roxbury Monday after a bullet pierced a window and became lodged in the ceiling.

The shot came sailing into the station around 7:30 p.m. police say and now they are working to collect evidence to determine where it could have come from.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators could be seen taking measurements and photographs of the crime scene.

A shot spotter located nearby did register the activity and is likely to aide police in their search for a suspect.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS online and on-air for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)