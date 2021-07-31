CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a bus crashed and got stuck in Charlton on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Carpenter Hill Road found a coach bus that had gotten stuck while trying to turn onto the road from Route 169.

Part of the road was blocked off while Charlton police removed the bus.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

