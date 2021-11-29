LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a California woman died Monday in a crash on a highway in Massachusetts.

Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 190 north in Lancaster just after 10:30 a.m. pronounced a 63-year-old woman from Pasadena dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

People in the second vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for about 90 minutes following the crash.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

